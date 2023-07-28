If they had the 2/3 majority at any moment during the past year, they would have submitted the constitutional amendments and everything would have been clear. But, they don’t and they just keep on buying time, because their political careers will be over, Mickoski told the reporters on Thursday.

“The struggle is not about the constitutional amendments now, they fight to survive August by continuing to manipulate the citizens because they are under huge pressure for early elections this autumn. Early election means the end of the political careers of many current ministers coming from the junior partner in Government, SDSM.