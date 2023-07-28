I don’t believe that the vote on the constitutional amendments will take place on August 17, not due to the summer break but because the discussion will not be finished. Even if the debate begins, it cannot end that fast for a vote on August 17. It is my estimate that either there will be a serious attempt to secure a two-thirds majority or there is no reason to rush a quick vote when it is clear there is no two-thirds majority in Parliament at this time, says President Stevo Pendarovski.

President Pendarovski told Kanal 5 a vote will take place once 80 MPs are on board.

He adds that the deadline for the vote is November 30, when the screening is set to end. If the deadline is not met, a blockade will follow.

“According to announcements coming from the Parliament, the first vote on the constitutional changes could take place on August 17. I believe there is probably a misunderstanding in the perception of this information. This cannot be the case, not due to the summer break but because the debate will not be finished. Even if the debate begins, it cannot end that fast for a vote on August 17. There is a stage between the first and second vote called public debate. Its length is not precisely defined and this depends on the decision of the Speaker. If we fail to change the Constitution by November 30, a blockade will follow and the screening is over as of December 1,” explains Pendarovski.