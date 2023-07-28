President Stevo Pendarovski expects that elections will take place next year and the new head of state will be elected on May 12.

President Pendarovski told Kanal 5 that his ratings have been rather stable over the past four years.

“It is also very significant to look at the condition of those who can provide support,” says Pendarovski and adds that he would follow the polls until December or January before deciding whether to run for a second term.

On the possibility of early elections, the President says MPs are the ones who decide about that.

“I am not the one who decides. Sixty-one MPs decide to dissolve the Parliament. That is the only way to early elections. Despite the latest transfers, I cannot see an atmosphere for a majority that would dissolve the Parliament,” says Pendarovski.