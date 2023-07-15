DUI Vice-Chair and one of the “Fiery Group” fraction leaders, Izet Mexhiti, told the Albanian TV Vision Plus on Saturday that he and his like-minded party colleagues will either form a new political party, or they will go home.

“It won’t be a real political party. It will a kind of a democratic movement, which will articulate different positions in DUI, and that will be good for the Albanians. I think that the next elections, whether early or regular next year, will offer very positive changes. Up to now, there was only one powerful ethnic Albanian party, and several mall opposition parties that were not up to their role. Now we have two powerful ethnic Albanian political blocks that will certainly produce a better effect over the ethnic Albanian issues”, Mexhiti said.

According to him, apart from Struga Mayor Ramiz merko, many other people from DUI will end up on the USA blacklist.

“DUI at the moment is the only political party with officials on the US State Department list of sanctioned because of corruption and attempts to influence the judicial system. DUI now is a party of corruption, interference in the judicial system, and prevention of different opinions”, Mexhiti said.

Most of the other leaders of the faction do not support Mexhiti’s idea of a new political party.