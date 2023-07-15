The 39-year old Macedonian citizen Orhan Bajrami, who owned a casino and other controversial businesses in Macedonia, was shot on Friday in Halkidiki, Greece, with over 20 bullets. Bajrami died at the spot, while his friend, 45-year old Sead Slezovikj is seriously harmed.
According to witnesses, masked people approached a larger group of people in front of the villa rented by Bajrami, and opened fire.
Last week, also in Greece, Bajrami’s business partner was eliminated.
