The 39-year old Macedonian citizen Orhan Bajrami, who owned a casino and other controversial businesses in Macedonia, was shot on Friday in Halkidiki, Greece, with over 20 bullets. Bajrami died at the spot, while his friend, 45-year old Sead Slezovikj is seriously harmed.

According to witnesses, masked people approached a larger group of people in front of the villa rented by Bajrami, and opened fire.

Last week, also in Greece, Bajrami’s business partner was eliminated.