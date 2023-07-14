The city of Skopje went through an environmental disaster, with the garbage left uncollected for days, said the VMRO-DPMNE Commission on municipal affairs.

In its statement, the Commission blamed the collapse of basic services in Skopje on Mayor Danela Arsovska, who enjoys the support of just 1 percent of the citizens – according to a recent poll. On the other end of the spectrum, 50 percent of citizens say they are fully dissatisfied with her work.