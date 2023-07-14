The city of Skopje went through an environmental disaster, with the garbage left uncollected for days, said the VMRO-DPMNE Commission on municipal affairs.
In its statement, the Commission blamed the collapse of basic services in Skopje on Mayor Danela Arsovska, who enjoys the support of just 1 percent of the citizens – according to a recent poll. On the other end of the spectrum, 50 percent of citizens say they are fully dissatisfied with her work.
During the environmental disaster, Arsovska and the director of garbage collection Mazneva showed their full incompetence and corruption before the public, in several press conferences. Arsovska came out with paranoid allegations, accusing others, while what was once a stable utility company is now in collapse, the Commission said.
