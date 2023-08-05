In an interview with Alfa TV, the VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski said that DUI ministers’ conditional resignations are a mere marketing trick and an attempt to defocus the public from DUI and SDS crimes and corruption.

He said that in the meantime the crime and corruption within the Government of DUI and their servants SDS continues.

“At the moment, DUI is trying to buy another day in power to steal as much as they can, also trying to save their junior partner in crime SDS in the same package. Their defeat is lurking around the corner, there must be elections as soon as possible for the good of our country”, Stoilkovski said.