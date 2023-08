Firefighters were able the put out the large fire near Bogdanci, that at one point threatened the wind park in the area.

About 350 hectares of low forest were burnt down. Planes were used in the actions oo the local firefighters.

Meanwhile, a fire threatened homes in the village of Volkovo, near Skopje. It started in an unregulated dump site on the Lepenec river, and only the quick reaction from local firefighters saved the first row of houses.