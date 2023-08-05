The offer of conditional resignations from DUI ministers is a well rehearsed marketing trick, says VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski, as the DUI attempt failed to get VMRO members of Parliament to support the constitutional amendments that Bulgaria wants from Macedonia.

This happened as a dark cloud of corruption allegations fell over DUI. We have publicly revealed criminal and corruption scandals involving DUI that need to be investigated. I’m talking about the Soravia scandal, where a young member of the Ahmeti family received a huge percentage of a business center in downtown Skopje with no inestment, said Stoilkovski, also naming other scandals involving Ahmeti’s main deputy Artan Grubi.

SDS and DImitar Kovacevski are yes-men for DUI and serve their interests, Stoilkovski added in an Alfa TV interview.