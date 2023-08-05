For two days Kovachevski, Osmani, and Marichikj are hiding from the public after the insukts and the humilation from Sofia on Ilinden, VMRO-DPMNE reacted on Suturday.

“The Bulgarian President and PM, that is to say, the entire Bulgarian political leadership bulgarized the Ilinden Uprising, presenting as a Bulgarian struggle for freedom, as one of the phases to attach Macedonia to Bulgaria. This is an oen negation of the Macedonia history and (in)concealed iredentism. This is a Bulgrian historical narratve that they want to impose in the name of good neighborly relations and which turned into a condition for our EU path. This is an indicator that the proposed constitutional amendments won’t be the last Bulgaian demand and many more will follow, proving that the Kovachevski Government’s proposed path to the EU is, in fact, a deadend.

The least the Kovachevski’s Government can do is react to the Bulgarian provocations for Ilinden, unless they already agreed with these Bulgarian definitions and the Bulgarian character of the Ilinden Uprising. Nothing can suprise us anymore. He is fighting for the Bulgarian positions so persisently, so it may be possible that he already accepted them. The latest massages from Sofia confirm the need for our resistance to the constitutional amendments under Bulgarian diktat without serious institutional guarantees by the EU institutions on the perspectives of the Macedonia’s accession to the EU and on the perennial Macedonian langage and identity”, the party emphasizes.