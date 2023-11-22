Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama proposed the establishment of a NATO-Western Balkans format during Wednesday’s informal leaders meeting of NATO Allies. This format, as suggested, would encompass not just NATO member states from the region but also Belgrade, Pristina, and Sarajevo.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at a joint press conference after the Skopje meeting, expressed interest in examining Rama’s proposal, which was also backed by Croatia’s President.

Stoltenberg emphasized the significance of the Western Balkans for NATO and considered the idea of convening more regular meetings, potentially involving partner nations.

Prime Minister Edi Rama highlighted the Secretary General’s keen interest in the proposal for a NATO summit involving not only NATO member states in the region but also partner countries from the Western Balkans. He stressed the importance of including non-attending Western Balkan nations and other regional member states with a vested interest in the stability and democratic progress of the area.

Croatian President Zoran Milanović praised Rama’s proposal, deeming it a smart and highly favorable initiative. Milanović emphasized the need for a forum where Southeast European countries, including Belgrade, Pristina, and Sarajevo, could convene. He suggested that the NATO Secretary General would determine the viability of such a forum.

Milanović viewed the proposal as a step beyond the existing Brdo-Brijuni initiative, existing for a decade, showcasing the possibility and value of normal, constructive discussions among nations. He emphasized the positive nature of fostering such dialogue.