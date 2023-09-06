The District Public Prosecutor Office in Skopje and the Ministry of Interior are intensively working on checking the allegations about cancer drug robberies at the Oncology Clinic, but, regarding in what phase is the investigation, they are prevented from sharing the details with the public, the Ofice informed on Wednesday.

“Among the numerous actions we take, we continuously investigate persons who could be related to the crime or have certain information. We have also started some of the analyses on the gathered evidence”, the Office stated.

The Public Prosecutor Office understands the public interest in this case, and the very moment objective conditions for sharing the information are created, the Public Prosecutor will share it.