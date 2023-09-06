It is not possible to carry out the crimes reported at the Oncology Clinic without serious support from top placed political figures, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.

No-one can tell me that several medical workers and criminal directors decided to deprive cancer patients of their necessary cure and to smuggle the drugs abroad instead. This is not doable without serious support from highly placed political figures, Mickoski said.

He called for urgent investigation into the scandal and that the perpetrators promptly face justice.