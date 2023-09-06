Several popular musicians, led by Jordan Mitev, canceled their participation at an Independence Day concert planned near Skopje, because the concert took on a political tone and was organized by the SDSM party.

The event in Pelenica was supposed to be an Independence Day concert but whether deliberately or not it, the organizers gave it a political undertone which I was not told about in time. I feel manipulated and I want to inform you that I will not perform at the September 8th concert in Pelenica, Mitov said.

The SDSM party is reaching historic lows in its popularity over its policies to undermine the Macedonian national identity and concede ground to all neighboring countries.