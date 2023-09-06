Criminal law professor Gordan Kalajdziev called for more frequent sentencing of abuse of office, instead of the current model of high prison terms who are rarely implemented. His comments come as the ruling majority proposed urgent changes to the Criminal Law that would significantly reduce the minimum prison terms in cases of of abuse of office.

We don’t achieve results with strict and long prison terms, but with frequent penalties, that will ensure that justice will be done. There needs to be certainty that the criminals will be caught and punished, just as we know that our illegally parked car will get towed. There needs to be eased access to the measure to confiscate illegaly gained property rather than have long prison terms, Kalajdziev said.

The proposal are sent to Parliament under the EU flag procedure that allows them to be adopted quickly and without much debate.