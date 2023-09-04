The Public Prosecutor Office and the Ministry of Interior, on the grounds of their competencies, are intensively undertaking measures and actions to investigate the allegations of possible criminal acts related to the cancer patients’ treatment and the work of the Oncology Clinic in Skopje.
The Public Prosecutor Office also informed that it continuously issues orders and provides evidence that would corroborate the allegations stated in the media reports during the last few weeks.
