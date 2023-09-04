We will never wash away this shame, professor Dr. Dragan Danilovski wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, commenting on the latest scandal with cancer drugs robbery at the Oncology Clinic in Skopje.

“Never again will a patient enter a doctor’s office without chills crawling up their backs, asking themselves, “Is he/she one of them?”. Well, not all of us are “like that”, but all medicinal personnel is now under suspicion. We will never wash away this shame. NEVER!”, Dr. Danilovski wrote.

He added that this is a shame (defeat) for the medicine professors, too. Because all the perpetrators, he says, used to be our students.

“To which we failed to instill basic ethical principles. Damn, my entire career of 40 years was in vain”, Dr. Danilovski concludes.