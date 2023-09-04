Is the government’s minority for the constitutional amendments becoming even smaller? That is what may be discerned from the leader of the new ethnic Albanian party, Democratic Movement, Izet Mexhiti’s statements to Eurnews Albania when he said that the constitutional amendments are only acceptable if they institute the Albanians as the second ethnic community in the country.

“We do not agree with the position that the Albanians are equal to the other communities, some of them with only 300 members, because it really doesn’t make sense. We will have enormous problems with the Badinter principle, which was crucial for achieving peace after the 2001 conflict. Therefore, the acceptance of the Albanians as a state-forming ethnic community would officialize the Albanian language nationwide and we would avoid the current uncertainties resulting from various interpretations”, Mexhiti said.