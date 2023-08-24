The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani had a video address at the Crimea Platform summit during which he reaffirmed OSCE’s support for Ukraine, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release Thursday.

According to Osmani, the summit once again demonstrates unity and determination against Russia’s military aggression.

“This war is a threat to all of us, for our way of life, our freedom, and our democracies. It is a threat to our Organization too. Despite various multilateral and bilateral efforts, it continues to seriously threaten the stability, human, and overall security of the whole OSCE region and beyond. It shatters the lives of so many people in Ukraine,” said Osmani.

This situation, he said, can be mitigated and overcome through commitment to OSCE’s principles and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

“The OSCE will continue to stand with Ukraine in these difficult times. The new Support Programme is designed to continue our cooperation across various important fields. These include humanitarian demining, the promotion of the rule of law, and the mitigation of the environmental and economic impact of Russia’s war of aggression, for the well-being of people whom we serve and represent,” said Osmani, adding that this includes the people of Crimea as well, many of whom “have felt the harsh impact of the Russian Federation’s illegal annexation.”

In his address, Osmani announced that he will visit Ukraine once again in his role as OSCE Chairperson and that the OSCE will remain committed and proactive in its support for Ukraine and the Ukrainians through a joint engagement with civil society and human rights activists.

Osmani repeated that a peaceful solution to the disputes and respect for human rights are key priorities of Macedonia’s OSCE Chairpersonship and that accountability, as one of the main OSCE principles, must continue to exist and that “justice always prevails.”