Despite the Government’s false promises, the next school year will begin without textbooks again, in violation of the Law on Elementary Education that stipulates that the students must receive their free textbooks by September 1 each year, Vesna Janevska of VMRO-DPMNE said on Thursday.

“Instead of textbooks, the Ministry will issue “learning materials” in electronic form or in PDF. This means that the students will be discriminated against, which is also the conclusion of the state Committee on Antidiscrimination

Yet, that is not the worst failure of the Ministry of Education this year, Janevska continues.

“The second scandal that the DUI/SDSM Government delivered only seven days before the start of the school year is the Decision to Adopt Planning Directions, Organization, and Realization of the Curriculum from 1st to 6th Grade of the Elementary Education in the School Year 2023/24. It is a document published on the Bureau for the Development of Education’s website, without a signature, aiming to explain how to conduct the curriculum in accordance with the “New Program for Improving the Education in Macedonia”, which the Minister signed secretly, without informing the public. VMRO-DPMNE reacted twice, pointing to the low quality of the program, but to no avail. This program is a complete improvisation of the elementary education curriculum. After they invented integrated subjects, they realized that the concept is inapplicable, something we were trying to point out for three years”, Janevska said.