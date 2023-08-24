It is possible to hold a leadership meeting, but only if we talk about the date of early parliamentary elections and the dynamics of legal amendments referring to the technical government. We are ready to go to early parliamentary elections without a technical government. Now that is the only issue on the table, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said on Thursday.

He stressed that everyone prepared to talk on this issue is welcome. He added that everything that is going on he considers as torture and pressure and VMRO-DPMNE will resist that.

“We put many issues on the table in the past. Over a year ago we were prepared to talk about anything. But, they failed in everything they tried to do. We also offered solutions throughout this past year, despite that no one asked us when they made that agreement, we still offered various solutions, such as the Croatian model, delayed validity, etc. But, that is all in the past, now we are prepared to talk only about the date of early parliamentary elections”, Mickoski concluded.