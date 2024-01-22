The decision to provide subsidies totaling EUR 11 million for 2024 to the public transportation company Skopje (JSP Skopje) was approved by the Skopje City Council on Monday.

There were no “no” votes or abstentions among the 25 council members who cast their votes out of 45.

The motion was not adopted by the Skopje City Council earlier today, as 13 members abstained and 22 of the 45 council members voted in favor of it.

The goal of the decision is to guarantee that JSP employees, who have gone on strike and suspended public transportation in the city, receive their December earnings.