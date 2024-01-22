As of January 2024, the Federation of Trade Union (SSM) in Macedonia reported that a family of four required Mden 57,163 to cover the minimal consumer basket. Out of this total amount, Mden 21,007 or 36.7 percent was allocated for food and beverages, while the remaining portion was earmarked for various necessities such as hygiene, transport, clothing and shoes, arts, and healthcare.

Compared to the previous month, there was an increase of Mden 641 in the cost of the consumer basket, as it stood at Mden 56,522 in the preceding period. These figures provide insights into the changing economic landscape and the financial requirements for basic living expenses for families in Macedonia.