The cost of living in August increased by 0.6% compared to July, while retail prices went up 0.4% in the same period. Compared to August 2020, the cost of living in August 2021 jumped by 3.6%, while retail prices by 4.9%, State Statistical Office data shows.

An increase in the Consumer Price Index in August 2021, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes and other tubers by 15.8%, cheese and curd by 1.1%, meat by 0.9%, bread and cereals by 0.7%, milk by 0.6%, sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery by 0.3%, food products n.e.c., spirits by 0.2%.

In August, there was also an increase in the indices of photographic and cinematographic equipment and optical instruments by 8.4%, gas for households by 5.6%, package holidays by 3.1%, recreational and sporting services by 2.0%, pets and related products by 1.1%, bicycles by 0.9%, motor cars by 0.7%, fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment by 0.6%, glassware, tableware, and household utensils, information processing equipment by 0.5%, furniture and furnishings, small electric household appliances, passenger transport by road, equipment for reception, recording and reproduction of sound and picture by 0.4%, clothing materials, materials for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling, books, other appliances, articles and products for personal care, other services n.e.c. by 0.2%.

A decrease in the Consumer Price index in August 2021, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in oils and fats, fresh or chilled fruit by 0.7%.

In August, there was also a decrease of the indices of heat energy by 4.0%, recording media by 1.8%, passenger transport by air by 1.5%, miscellaneous printed matter, electric appliances for personal care by 1.3%, liquid fuels for household by 1.0%, games, toys and hobbies by 0.8%, footwear, gardens, plants and flowers by 0.5%, major household appliances, other personal effects by 0.4%.