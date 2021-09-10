The Republic of Macedonia is part of the global event “Connecting Europe Express” which marks the European Year of Rail.

On that occasion, as the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced, the European train presenting the railway as one of the most sustainable, safest and innovative modes of transport will stop at the Skopje Railway Station at 10 pm, on Monday, September 13.

Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoj Bocvarski and the EU Ambassador David Geer are set to address the event.