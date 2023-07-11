Spanish Ambassador José Luis Lozano García will present Tuesday the programme and priorities of the Spanish EU Presidency in period July-December 2023 before members of the Parliament’s Committee on European Affairs and the National Euro-Integration Council.

The Presidency priorities include the reindustrialization of the EU and ensuring its open strategic autonomy, advancing the implementation of green transition and environmental adaptation, promoting greater social and economic justice, and strengthening the European unity.

The commitment for stabilization, recovery and reconstruction in Ukraine will also be in the focus of the Spanish EU Presidency.

The enlargement of the EU is not among Spanish Presidency priorities.