Starting tomorrow, the Union of Administration, Judiciary, and Citizens’ Associations (UPOZ) leader, Trpe Deanoski, has declared that the judiciary administration will cease handling urgent cases unless the government agrees to engage in negotiations concerning their demands for a wage increase and the reinstatement of bonuses.

Deanoski has emphasized that the strike action will persist, and if the government’s working group does not demonstrate a willingness to negotiate, the strikes will intensify.

He warned that the government should recognize that if the working group continues to resist negotiations even after these protests, the entire judiciary will abstain from performing their duties. Any further delays or avoidance of a solution will only fuel more frustration among the striking workers, and the Union will not be held responsible for any consequences arising from this frustration.

One of the contentious issues is the government’s insistence on removing the minimum wage as a fundamental component of their wages. Deanoski pointed out that this implies that when the minimum wage increases in March, these employees will not receive an adjustment to the minimum wage. The projection suggests that the minimum wage may rise by Mden 3,000-4,000, potentially causing disruptions in the administration, prosecutor’s offices, and the judiciary.

In response to these demands, the government had established a working group last month to address the concerns raised by the judiciary.