The Skopje-based Civil Court has ordered a review of the case involving the building housing the headquarters of the Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM), following a Supreme Court decision to transfer the union’s property to the State, SSM leader Slobodan Trendafilov announced.

At a press conference on Thursday, Trendafilov expressed hope that the issue would be resolved quickly.

“We hope the process will be prioritized, with a new ruling by May 1. This would involve either returning the case to the lower courts or annulling the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the union building to be returned to the workers,” Trendafilov said.

The Supreme Court of the Republic of North Macedonia ruled in favor of the Republic of Macedonia on November 9, 2023, in a case against the SSM regarding the ownership of the union building. The Court confirmed its decision to seize the building housing SSM’s headquarters.

SSM has filed a claim with the Judicial Council, questioning the responsibility of Supreme Court judges Shpend Devaja, Nakje Georgiev, and Isamedin Limani, who ruled to seize the union building.