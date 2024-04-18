The “Worth It” coalition, representing ethnic Albanian opposition parties, announced its lead candidates in all six electoral districts ahead of the May 8 parliamentary elections in Skopje.

The candidates include Izet Mexhiti for the first district, Afrim Gashi for the second, Shener Bilalli for the third, Mendurim Zekmani for the fourth, Salim Suleimani for the fifth, and Bilall Kasami for the sixth.

Arben Taravari, the coalition’s presidential candidate, emphasized the need for change, highlighting issues such as poverty, unemployment, and youth emigration.

Izet Mexhiti, leader of the Democratic Movement and candidate for the first district, proposed giving citizens 49% ownership in state enterprises to boost the economy and enable private investment.