By simulating the constitutive session of the future Assembly, the “European Front”, the coalition led by DUI launched the campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The simulation presented Ziyadin Sela as the president of the parliament, the inauguration of Bujar Osmani as the new president of the country and adopted amendments to the Constitution for the admission of Bulgarians.

The president of DUI, Ali Ahmeti emphasized the request for how the president of Macedonia should be elected in the future.

The president of DUI, Ali Ahmeti emphasized the request for how the president of Macedonia should be elected in the future. The slogans with which this “European Front” will seek the trust of the voters are “One prime minister for all” “No to Russia, yes to Europe”. Bujar Osmani, whose campaign is being run under the slogan “European President”, said: