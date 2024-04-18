SDS threw Macedonia into chaos. Institutions are paralyzed, apathy and disappointment silence the citizens, accused VMRO-DPMNE. We are at the top of the lists of corruption, misery and poverty. In the 7 years that SDS and DUI have been in power, they have over-indebted the state, destroyed the system and made crime the pillar of their functioning.

This is not the Macedonia that the people want and deserve. These elections are the last chance for salvation. A chance in which one can believe, a choice in which all citizens must participate. Macedonia was simply taken away. But changes are possible and within reach.

The changes are in your hands! Macedonia will be yours again!