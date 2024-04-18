Tache was scared: He refused to tell Osmani about “Open Balkans” Macedonia 18.04.2024 / 11:50 The leader of SDSM Dimitar Kovacevski refused to comment on the announcement of the minister of DUI Bujar Osmani that Macedonia should leave the “Open Balkans”. He spoke about “MIA” in general without stating his position on the matter. top 1Dimitar Kovacevsk Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 17.04.2024 VMRO-DPMNE up to 54, SDSM up to 30 deputies in the future parliament, the latest poll shows Macedonia 16.04.2024 Mickoski: Pendarovski never condemned the corruption of SDSM and DUI officials Macedonia 16.04.2024 Diplomacy hijacked by DUI: 2,200 citizens will lose their jobs in Serbia through “Open Balkan” because of Osmani Macedonia News SDSM threw Macedonia into chaos Siljanovska Davkova: Because of Pendarovski and Osmani, we have 17 unfilled embassies Mickoski: We feel that the future president Gordana Siljanovska Davkova has the confidence Sutka Mayor Kurto Dudus charged with abuse of office Osmani’s pre-election foreign policy moves cause divisions in the outgoing Government Who is Darko Kaevski: Albanian son-in-law, his father in-law is Albert Musliu, brother-in-law of DUI ambassador April 24 and May 8 are non-working days, there will be no work VMRO-DPMNE up to 54, SDSM up to 30 deputies in the future parliament, the latest poll shows .
