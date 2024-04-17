It is shocking to hear from top diplomats, otherwise forgotten and unconsulted, that we currently have 17 unfilled embassies! That as many as nine people left to become ambassadors without passing the legal test before the Foreign Policy Commission, stated today the candidate for president of VMRO-DPMNE, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova.

She added that the embassies were not filled due to party disagreements.

– So you have career ambassadors that you can send wherever you want. However, you have the obligation to accompany those with whom the president in the past presidential elections, and probably in this one, agreed that they would come to positions. Positions that, although not deserved, should be given to the coalition partners in the agreements. Therefore, if diplomacy is our mirror, those outside do not see a beautiful picture! Our picture is unfortunately their picture! Remember who represents us.

We need the rule of law and legal state! We need freedoms and rights! We need an independent judiciary! We need a good education, not just many educational institutions that produce degrees, but not knowledge! We need a welfare state! We need a decent European place to live!

Be convinced that we are the ones who show in action that we are European! They think the EU is rhetoric. But it is not, emphasized Siljanovska Davkova.