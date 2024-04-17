We feel that as VMRO-DPMNE and as a Coalition we have the trust, we feel that the future president Gordana Siljanovska Davkova has the trust. We have very little left, we have one more week of campaign left, I would say five days of campaign for the first round of presidential elections. And the campaign for the parliamentary elections starts tomorrow. From this support I can conclude that we are in front of a huge historical result, stated the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski from the rally in Čaška.

– We need this historical result to be able to transform Macedonia. Because today our Macedonia is unfortunately a state that is trapped in a cyclical hybrid regime, literally torn away from its citizens. And unfortunately the citizens do not decide for their own country but a very small group of citizens led by the leadership of DUI and several members of the leadership of SDSM who are the main subcontractors, scoundrels of Ali Ahmeti, Artan Grubi, Talat Xhaferi, Bujar Osmani and the rest. explained the president of VMRO-DPMNE.

Mickoski added that, unfortunately, today Macedonia functions with a small group who are first-class citizens and all the rest who are second-class citizens.

– Those from the DUI often accuse me at those rallies that I was anti-Albanian, that I was a xenophobe, and then I ask them the question since when the rule that crime has ethnicity applies. Since when is the rule that if DUI’s are attacked because they commit crime and rob the people of Macedonia, rob the citizens, then that crime has an ethnic affiliation, Mickoski asked.

He pointed out that the criminal has no ethnicity either you are a criminal or you are not.

– As far as I know, you are either a criminal or you are not a criminal, here we cannot steal now a little from the Macedonians, now a little from the Albanians, so come on now we will steal from the Turks, the Roma, the Serbs, the Bosniaks, the Vlachs, etc. No, they steal through rigged and fake tenders from the Budget that you all fill, he said.

Mickoski indicated that they from the management of DUI are used to functioning according to the principle as they have been for more than 20 years.

– Do you remember when Dimitar Kovacevski was asked by journalists at a press conference how you will continue to function from now on, next to him was the main businessman of Macedonia Ali Ahmeti who suggested to him and told him how until now. This is how Macedonia works at the moment, according to the principle as before, added the president of VMRO-DPMNE.

– We are the opposition and in these elections we are looking for your vote, and we cannot promise anything more than what we are ready to realize. We cannot promise miracles because miracles are impossible. And we are not miracle workers. And anyone who promises miracles and does not tell the truth is lying to you. But what we can promise is our word, that it will not be like before and all those criminals in politics who robbed Macedonia, who humiliated Macedonia, who practically destroyed the man in the citizens of Macedonia will be held accountable. And that injustice will be corrected, Mickoski said.