The organization of Macedonians in Bulgaria OMO Ilinden Pirin asks the local police to investigate the case of breaking the window display of the Macedonian club in Blagoevgrad.

17 years of attacks on Macedonian clubs in Bulgaria. Will the police finally investigate this time and not refuse? Let’s see if they can find the perpetrators after recently installing cameras over the club in their own way. I hope it was for safety and not just tracking arrivals. And there is a place to start – let them question Viktor Stojanov, one of the organizers of the provocations, who was in Blagoevgrad at the same time with a whole gang, says OMO Ilinden Pirin in a post on Facebook.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, President Stevo Pendarovski, Levica party leader Dimitar Apasiev, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, Deputy Prime Minister Bojan Maricic, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen and Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi are tagged in the post.

In yesterday’s posts, OMO Ilinden Pirin informed that the Macedonians from Bulgaria are commemorating the birth of Goce Delcev and that they laid flowers on the monument in Blagoevgrad, but they also point out that they were not allowed to use the Macedonian flags. The celebration in honor of Goce continued in the Macedonian cultural club “Nikola Vapcarov”.