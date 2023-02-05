The three Bulgarian nationals who tried to physically attack policemen at the Deve Bair border crossing received a 300 euro fine and a 3-year ban on entering the country, the Ministry of Interior informed late last night.

Three Bulgarian nationals around 12:45 pm disturbed the public order and peace at the Deve Bair border crossing who behaved improperly and impolitely, insulting police officers. Then they tried to physically attack police officers who took official actions and detained them. Actions are taken to fully resolve the case, the Ministry of Interior informed earlier.