On Wednesday, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski declared that the party would abstain from voting on constitutional amendments as long as he remains in charge. This statement was reiterated in response to inquiries about VMRO-DPMNE’s stance on the amendments, taking into account direct messages from the international community, including remarks from U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, James O’Brien, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary and Special Representative to the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar.

Mickoski emphatically communicated, “There’s no more direct way for me to tell them this. I’ve told them that VMRO-DPMNE will not vote for the constitutional amendments in their current form as long as I am its leader. It will never happen.”

According to Mickoski, what the international community deems in its interest may not align with the citizens’ priorities, emphasizing that the aspirations of Macedonia and its people for EU integration have come at a significant cost. He urged the international community to reciprocate these sacrifices, stating, “Macedonia and the Macedonian people have given a lot for that path to the EU – their name, last name, flag, banknotes, constitutions – like no other peoples in Europe. It is time for the international community to start delivering.”

In response to EU Ambassador David Geer’s assertion that constitutional amendments are a prerequisite for the country’s Euro-integration, and that there will be no alterations to the ‘French proposal’ or the negotiating framework, Mickoski emphasized that it is now the responsibility of the international community to act.

Mickoski criticized those who represented Macedonia, asserting that they accepted terms without proper inclusion, resulting in an agreement that cannot be fulfilled. He argued that had Macedonia been involved in the process, a French proposal with more predictability would have been established. Mickoski expressed confidence that with these positions, his party would form the next government.