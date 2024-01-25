It seems that there are significant political developments in Macedonia. The Speaker of the Parliament, Talat Xhaferi, has submitted his resignation, citing Article 115 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure. In his absence, Vice-Speaker Goran Misovski has been authorized to chair the upcoming plenary session.

Earlier on the same day, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski had also submitted his resignation to the Parliament and held a meeting with Speaker Talat Xhaferi. Kovachevski’s resignation appears to be a step in the process of forming a caretaker government. The primary responsibility of this caretaker government will likely be to facilitate fair and democratic presidential and parliamentary elections.

These developments suggest a significant political transition in Macedonia, with key figures resigning and the formation of a caretaker government underway to oversee the electoral process. It will be interesting to follow the subsequent events and the political landscape in the country.