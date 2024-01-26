It appears that the police are taking significant action against an international organized crime group involved in unauthorized production and sale of narcotic drugs, as well as murders and attempted murders. Here is a summary of the key points from the information you provided:

Criminal Charges: Charges are being filed against 16 individuals suspected of unauthorized production and sale of narcotics, as well as involvement in murders and attempted murders.

Arrests: Six individuals have already been arrested, while the remaining suspects, who are currently outside the country, are set to be arrested.

Organized Crime Group: The suspects were members of an international organized crime group led by an individual identified as SH.M. The group had organized the transport of 435 kilograms of cocaine from Brazil to Macedonia between December 2019 and March 2021.

Revenge Killings and Assassinations: The group’s primary objectives were revenge killings and arranged assassinations for profit. Plans for these activities were made by the leaders, and the executions were carried out either by them personally or through the organized criminal group.

International Operations: The group operated on an international level, procuring cocaine from South American countries and transporting it to EU countries, as well as the drug market in Macedonia.

Arrests and Raids: Police conducted raids in 20 locations in Skopje, the village of Grchec, and other places, resulting in six arrests. Large amounts of money, luxury cars, and other valuables were seized during the raids.

Involvement of State Officials: The Interior Minister mentioned that the criminal group was aided by officials from several state institutions, including the Ministry of Interior. Collaborators from ministries, courts, and public prosecutor’s offices have been identified.

Cooperation with Europol: The Minister mentioned detailed cooperation with Europol to ensure the arrest of individuals currently outside Macedonia. Arrest warrants will be issued for these individuals, and Europol’s support will be sought.

Significance of the Investigation: The Interior Minister highlighted that this investigation might be one of the most significant, aiming to dismantle criminal groups that have operated in the City of Skopje for over 30 years.

Future Activities: The Minister hinted at the possibility of new activities in the future, indicating a broader effort to clean up criminal structures in the system and strengthen citizens’ trust in the justice system.

The actions taken by the police and the statements from the Interior Minister suggest a comprehensive effort to tackle organized crime, corruption, and collaboration with state officials involved in criminal activities.