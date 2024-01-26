During a ceremony on Friday, President Stevo Pendarovski entrusted Talat Xhaferi with the mandate to establish a caretaker government, which will govern the country until the appointment of a new government following the general elections.

Upon receiving the mandate, Xhaferi pledged to lead the negotiations for the formation of the transitional government in adherence to the laws and Constitution. He expressed his acceptance of the responsibility, stating, “With pleasure and full responsibility, I accept the mandate presented by the President, and with a promise that, in accordance with the laws and Constitution, the composition of the government and the negotiations over the composition of the government will be led in line with the political needs and the situation in the country.”

Xhaferi expressed optimism about creating a suitable government structure with tasks, duties, and responsibilities that align with the needs of the citizens. Earlier on the same day, during its 139th session, the Parliament ratified the resignations of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski and Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi. Jovan Mitreski from SDSM was elected as Xhaferi’s successor.

A parliamentary vote for the caretaker government is anticipated to take place during a session on Sunday, January 28.