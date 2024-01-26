VMRO-DPMNE organized a press conference with party leader Hristijan Mickoski and the five party officials who will take positions in the interim Government, tasked to organize the coming elections. Mickoski said that there is now a clearly defined pro-Government opposition that includes SDSM and DUI, but also a group of “hawks” – parties that present themselves as opposition, but in fact are supported by SDSM and DUI and try to help the ruling coalition dilute the VMRO-DPMNE vote. Chief among them is the reorganized New Alternative party, now led by Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska.

These parties are opposition to the opposition, and are there to harm the anti-Government vote in Macedonia, Mickoski said, blaming SDSM and DUI officials Bojan Maricic, Mile Zecevic, Artan Grubi and Bujar Osmani of coordinating this support for fake opposition parties.

According to Mickoski, the team his party appointed to the interim Government will help put an end to the abuses of power conducted by SDSM and DUI.

Our primary goal is to consolidate the anti-Government vote and to win 61 seats in Parliament. That will open the door not just to reforms but for a full transformation of Macedonia, Mickoski added.

Types of abuse that the interim Government will have to stop, Mickoski said, include hiring partisan activists of SDSM and DUI ahead of the elections, and abuse of the police that will have to be stopped by the incoming Interior Minister Pance Toskovski. “We have a team of five professionals and I’m sure that in the next 100 days they will give their all to ensure a credible election process, to protect the vote of the people and will show that we are not the same”, Mickoski said.