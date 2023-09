The EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline retail prices will rise by one Macedonian denar per liter, bringing the retail price to MKD 88 and MKD 90.50 respectively.

The retail price for the EURODIESEL (D-E V) and the extra light oil for households (EL-1) will go up MKD 2.5 per liter. the EURODIESEL will now cost MKD 83.50 per liter, while the household oil will be sold for MKD83 per liter.