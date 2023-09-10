As prices of staple foods remain sky-high, households are pressed with the coming ajvar making season.

This part of the year is when traditionally various spreads, mainly made of red peppers, are made – chief among them the ajvar. But the kurtova kapija pepper, used to make ajvar, sells for 80 to 100 denars per kilogram. Eggplants, hot peppers and other necessary items, not to mention vegetable oil, are also extremely expensive. The cost of a typical ajvar session is now estimated at at least 200 EUR.