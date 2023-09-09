According to the State Statistical Office, consumer prices increased by 1.2 percent in August 2023, in comparison with the previous month, while retail prices increased by 1.3 percent. In comparison with August 2022, consumer prices grew by 8.3 percent, while retail prices grew by 5.6 percent.

An increase in consumer prices in August 2023, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in fresh or chilled fruit by 7.8 percent, fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes and other tubers by 7.0 percent, cheese and curd by 3.2 percent, milk by 2.6 percent, bread and cereals by 1.6 percent, meat by 0.9 percent, coffee, tea and cocoa by 0.8 percent, mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices by 0.6 percent, sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery by 0.4 percent, beer by 0.3 percent and food products n.e.c by 0.2 percent.

In August, there was also an increase in the indices of liquid fuels for households by 11.4 percent, passenger transport by air by 9.2 percent, fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment by 6.7 percent, clothing materials by 3.9 percent, package holidays by 3.3 percent, services for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling by 2.9 percent, non-durable household goods 2.0 percent, stationery and drawing materials, hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments by 1.8 percent, gas for households, medical services by 1.5 percent, photographic and cinematographic equipment and optical instruments, information processing equipment by 1.4 percent, repair of furniture, furnishings and floor coverings by 1.3 percent, dental services, pets and related products, accommodation services by 1.0 percent, pharmaceutical products, electric appliances for personal care, jewelry, clocks and watches by 0.9 percent, tertiary education by 0.8 percent, solid fuels for households by 0.7 percent, small electric appliances for households by 0.6 percent, recreational and sporting services by 0.5 percent, furniture and furnishings by 0.4 percent, education not definable by level, restaurants, cafés and the like by 0.3 percent, services for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling, small tools and miscellaneous accessories, spare parts and accessories for personal transport equipment, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment by 0.2 percent.

A decrease in consumer prices in August 2023, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in fish and seafood by 0.7 percent, oils and fats by 0.5 percent, and eggs and wine by 0.4 percent.

In August 2023, there was also a decrease in the indices of miscellaneous printed matter by 1.5 percent, footwear by 0.7 percent, games, toys and hobbies, other appliances, articles and products for personal care by 0.4 percent, gardens, plants, and flowers by 0.3 percent and other medical products by 0.2 percent.