Consumer prices in October, compared to the same month in 2021, increased by 19.8%, while retail prices increased by 15.4%, said the State Statistical Office on Monday.

An increase in the Consumer Price Index in October 2022, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes and other tubers by 7.3%, milk by 5.9%, cheese and curd by 5.7%, meat by 3.6%, food products n.e.c by 3.2%, fish and seafood by 2.8%, bread and cereals by 1.8%, coffee, tea and cocoa by 1.4%, sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, and confectionery by 1.1%, wine by 0.9%, mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit, and vegetable juices by 0.5%, beer by 0.4% and spirits by 0.3%.

In October, there was also an increase in the indices of other medical products by 4.6%, other services in respect of personal transport equipment by 3.7%, solid fuels for household by 3.4%, paramedical services by 1.8%, gas for household, repair of audio-visual, photographic and information processing equipment, pets and related products by 1.7%, footwear, restaurants, cafes and the like by 1.6%, garments, other appliances, articles and products for personal care by 1.4%, medical services by 1.3%, fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment by 1.2%, games, toys and hobbies by 1.0%, small electric appliances, non-durable household goods by 0.9%, information processing equipment by 0.8%, small tools and miscellaneous accessories, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, stationery and drawing materials by 0.7%, liquid fuels for household, household textiles, recording media by 0.6%, repair and hire of footwear, passenger transport by road by 0.5%, materials for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling, services for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling, repair of household appliances, glassware, tableware, and household utensils by 0.4%, major electric household appliances, domestic services and household services, electric appliances for personal care by 0.3%, equipment for the reception, recording and reproduction of sound and picture, other personal effects by 0.2%.

A decrease in the Consumer Price index in October 2022, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in fresh or chilled fruits by 3.6% and oils and fats by 0.8%.

In October, there was also a decrease of indices of accommodation services by 12.4%, package holidays by 10.4%, carpets and other floor coverings by 4.5%, passenger transport by air by 1.7%, gardens, plants, and flowers by 1.4%, spare parts for personal transport equipment by 1.1%, motor cars by 0.7%.