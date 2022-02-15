According to the State Statistical Office data, the Consumer Price Index in January 2022, in comparison with the previous month, was 1.5, while the Retail Price Index was 1.2.

An increase in the Consumer Price Index in January 2022, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in coffee, tea and cocoa by 4.3%, fish and seafood by 3.5%, fresh or chilled fruit by 3.4%, beer by 2.6%, food products n.e.c by 2.5%, fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes and other tubers by 2.1%, wine by 1.7%, mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices by 1.5%,

sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery by 1.4%, bread and cereals, oils and fats by 1.2%, spirits by 0.5%.

In January, there was also an increase in the indices of heat energy by 14.0%, electricity by 9.4%, cleaning, repair and hire of clothing by 9.3%, photographic and cinematographic equipment and optical instruments by 4.8%, liquid fuels for household by 3.3%, repair of household appliances by 3.2%, fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment by 2.3%, other services in respect of personal

transport equipment by 1.9%, accommodation services by 1.8%, domestic services and household services, motor cars by 1.6%, other medical products by 1.5%, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment by 1.4%, gas for household by 1.2%, major household appliances, repair of audio-visual, photographic and information processing equipment, domestic pets and related products by 1.0%, repair of furniture, furnishings and floor coverings, medical services by 0.9%, repair and hire of footwear by 0.8%, furniture and furnishings, passenger transport by road, stationery and drawing materials by 0.7%, games, toys and hobbies by 0.6%, services for maintenance and repair of the dwelling, small electric household appliances by 0.5%, carpets and other floor coverings, pharmaceutical products, dental services by 0.4%, actual rentals paid by tenants, glassware, tableware and household utensils by 0.3%.

A decrease in the Consumer Price index in January 2022, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in passenger transport by air by 8.4%, recording media by 4.2%, footwear by 1.7%, paramedical services by 1.2%, information processing equipment by 0.9%, gardens, plants and flowers by 0.7%, package holidays by 0.6%, equipment for sport, camping and open-air recreation, books by 0.5%, therapeutic appliances and equipment by 0.2%.

The Consumer Price Index in January 2022, in comparison with January 2021, increased by 6.7%, while the Retail Price Index increased by 7.3%.