As of midnight there are new fuel prices. Gasoline prices increased by MKD 1 per liter and diesel by MKD 0.5 per liter, according to the decision of the Energy Regulatory Commission. This is the eighth week in a row that the price of gasoline and diesel is growing. At the moment, Eurosuper BS-95 stands at MKD 2 per liter, while Eurosuper BS-98 is MKD 84. Diesel is currently priced at MKD 74 per liter.

Just since the beginning of the year, in less than two months, the price of diesel increased by as much as MKD 10 denars per liter, while the price of gasoline increased by MKD 8.5 per liter.

On this day last year, diesel price stood at MKD 54 per liter or MKD 20 less than today’s price. Gasoline also cost about MKD 20 less.

The movements of crude oil prices on world stock markets do not leave any room for optimism. Tensions over Ukraine and the recovery of world economies after the corona crisis have boosted demand for oil, to which the market has responded as expected, with rising prices.