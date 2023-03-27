As of Monday midnight, the prices of diesel go down by MKD 1-1.5 per liter, while prices of gasoline go up by MKD 1-1.5 per liter, according to a decision by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). This decision increases the retail prices of oil derivatives by 0.23 percent on average.

The price of EUROSUPER 95 increases by MKD 1 and will amount to MKD 82 per liter, while the retail price of EUROSUPER 98 increases to MKD 1.5 and will cost MKD 84.5 per liter.

The price of EURODIESEL is reduced by MKD 1, and as of tomorrow diesel will be sold at a price of MKD 73 per liter.

The price of extra light oil is also reduced from MKD 73.5 to 72, and the price of fuel oil as of tomorrow will be MKD 37.6, that is, it will increase by MKD 0.5 denars.