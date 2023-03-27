Payment of March pensions starts on Tuesday Economy 27.03.2023 / 11:09 Retirees can pick up their March pension checks starting Tuesday (March 28). Retirees without debit cards will be given their checks at their local bank branches in four groups, according to the amount of their pension. pensions Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Economy 21.12.2022 Payment of December pensions starts on Tuesday Macedonia 05.03.2022 Mickoski: The “new” pension model is the same one that was in place until 2018 Economy 04.03.2022 Labour Minister says payment of pensions will continue without problem Economy News 53.2 million euros collected from tolls last year, Romanovce, Kumanovo toll station the most profitable one Limit for scanning fiscal receipts adjusted to MKD 2,100 Bekteshi: Flour producers to lower prices as of next week EUR 243 million approved for Bechtel and Enka for construction of Corridors VIII and X-d Government now plans to freeze prices of fruits and vegetables Average net wage in January at MKD 33,943 $1,980 an ounce: Gold price near all-time high Prices of rice and eggs to be capped today .
