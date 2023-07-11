Faced with high inflation and dropping poll numbers the Government announced that it will increase salaries of public sector employees by 10 percent, and they will also receive 10,000 denars (170 EUR) in vacation bonuses for the year. This is the outcome of its negotiations with the public sector unions.

The Government is also promising to start calculating public sector salaries based on the increases of the average salary, but this would go into effect starting in March 2025.